Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $39.24 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 114,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,198 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,484,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.21.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

