Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $166.27 and last traded at $166.87. 1,447,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,640,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.09 and a 200 day moving average of $166.58. The stock has a market cap of $394.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,604,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

