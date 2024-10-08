Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases 513 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $193.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

