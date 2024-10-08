STP (STPT) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.21 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. STP has a market cap of $85.09 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STP has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008367 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014353 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,372.41 or 0.99920274 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04439015 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,132,514.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

