BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 24-Hour Volume Tops $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $62,372.41 or 0.99920274 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $774.59 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008367 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014353 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00054010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 62,554.64518989 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.