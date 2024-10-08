Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.30. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

