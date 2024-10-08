Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,472 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period.

FBND opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

