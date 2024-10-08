Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
JNJ opened at $159.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.30. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $384.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
