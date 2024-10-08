Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.1% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.04.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $10.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $883.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $391.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $876.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $823.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $7,097,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

