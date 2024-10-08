Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 789 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.4% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 49.9% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.14 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.99 and its 200-day moving average is $154.11. The firm has a market cap of $278.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

