Bath Savings Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.91. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

