Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 5.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $169.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.24. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $173.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

