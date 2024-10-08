Exeter Financial LLC Buys 875 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Comcast by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Comcast Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

