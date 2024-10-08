Axiom Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

