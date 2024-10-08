Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 2,318 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $240.83 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The stock has a market cap of $768.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.