Axiom Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 50,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $217.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

