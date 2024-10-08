Advance Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $482.10 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

