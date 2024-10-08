Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Tlwm

Tlwm reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $482.10 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

