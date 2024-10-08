SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 0.4% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

