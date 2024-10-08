Clean Yield Group Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 4,625,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,951,000 after buying an additional 433,814 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 10,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 401,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,305,698. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

