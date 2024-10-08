Williams & Novak LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Williams & Novak LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 510,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 508,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 366,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

