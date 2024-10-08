Callan Family Office LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $898.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $900.13 and its 200 day moving average is $848.40. The company has a market capitalization of $853.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

