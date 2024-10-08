Foster Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VB stock opened at $234.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $238.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.01 and its 200-day moving average is $223.88. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

