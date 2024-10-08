Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,400,000 after buying an additional 2,593,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $130,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CL opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

