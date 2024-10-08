Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $367.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $385.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

