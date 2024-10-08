Callan Family Office LLC Buys 129 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 26,951.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,074 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $273.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $500.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

