Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) recently:

10/3/2024 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.57%.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $79,778.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,508.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,520. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $655,765 in the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,997 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $171,034,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,274,326 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $82,409,000 after acquiring an additional 756,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,083.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,070.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,542 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

