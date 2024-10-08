Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.