yearn.finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.04 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $168.47 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $5,020.32 or 0.08056386 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,558 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

