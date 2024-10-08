Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 101203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.