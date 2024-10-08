Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 101203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

