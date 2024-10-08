Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $892,895,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,867,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,097,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.12. 833,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,476. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $284.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.18. The company has a market cap of $423.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

