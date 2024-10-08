Internet Computer Price Tops $8.02 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $8.02 or 0.00012876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and $75.93 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00042625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,204,846 coins and its circulating supply is 472,100,186 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.