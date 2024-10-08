Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $73.97 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00004224 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $73.97 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,268.61 or 0.99925946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

