Bath Savings Trust Co Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,967,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $195.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.43.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

