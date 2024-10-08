Versant Capital Management Inc Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $408.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.28 and its 200 day moving average is $356.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $404.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.