Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $605.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $565.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

