Exeter Financial LLC Buys 186 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 208,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 78,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.21.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

