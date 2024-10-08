Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Cut by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 21,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 90.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 114 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $588.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,440,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $602.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total value of $7,487,274.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,178,793.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total value of $218,693.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,160.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.38, for a total transaction of $7,487,274.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,442 shares in the company, valued at $68,178,793.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,621 shares of company stock valued at $148,657,449. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.08.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

