Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $225.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 3.3 %

AVGO traded up $5.80 on Tuesday, hitting $180.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,878,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,029,041. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,452 shares of company stock worth $56,396,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Broadcom by 826.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,845 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 48.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,730,000 after acquiring an additional 983,328 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.