Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Raised by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

