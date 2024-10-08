Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 732 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,245,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $355,673,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

