Greenfield Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $261.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $264.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

