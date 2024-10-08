Exeter Financial LLC Buys 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 53,796 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 9,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $873.59 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $875.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $822.49. The firm has a market cap of $387.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.04.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,624 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

