Tlwm Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tlwm decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPLG opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $67.58.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.