Axiom Advisory LLC Purchases 2,440 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $63.81.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
