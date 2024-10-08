Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

