Tlwm Sells 67 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tlwm decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,926 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $234.02 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.