Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,057,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 589,319 shares during the period. Mason & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,422,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after acquiring an additional 379,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $260.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $264.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.59 and its 200-day moving average is $247.30.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.