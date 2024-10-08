Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $19.93 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $19,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,106,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,977 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,779,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after buying an additional 75,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,457,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 447,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after buying an additional 200,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 397,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

