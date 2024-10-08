Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $79.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

